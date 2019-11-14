Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Jack Thompson Notice
Thompson Jack Peacefully on
Wednesday 6th November 2019,
and of Bentley, aged 89 years.
Beloved Husband of Ann.
Much loved Dad of Jacqueline and Paul, very dearly loved Father in Law
and a very loving Grandad.
The funeral service and committal
will take place at the Rose Hill
Crematorium on Thursday
21st November at 1.40pm.
Donations to go to the
British Heart Foundation.
A donation plate will be made
available at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster Tel 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 14, 2019
