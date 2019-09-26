|
THOMPSON IVY JOAN Peacefully in Woodlea Care Home on 16th September, formerly of Rossington & Cusworth, aged 96 years.
The much loved wife of the late Nick Thompson, loving mum of Valerie & Cynthia, mother in law of Pete & Mick also a dear grandma & great grandma. Funeral service and cremation to take place on Monday 30th September 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium Doncaster, 1.00 pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation c/o W E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019