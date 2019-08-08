|
|
|
Leonard Ivor R.B. Passed away peacefully at home on 4th August 2019, aged 85 years. A loving husband to Elizabeth, dad to Ivor, Christine, Tony and Carol
and brother to Alan.
Also a loving grandad and
great-grandad to all his grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 19th August at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 11.00.
Family flowers only but donations in lieu to Macmillan would be appreciated. Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services, Tel. 01302 874197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019