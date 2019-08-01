Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel
Italia Sinyk Notice
SINYK Italia
(née Cantone) Passed away on the
17th July 2019 aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Walter Sinyk, loving mum of Tania, wonderful
grandma of Steven and devoted
great-grandma of Leah and Maddison.

The funeral service will take place at the Rose Hill Cemetery Chapel on
Wednesday 14th August 2019 at 2:00pm, followed by the burial in the Rose Hill Cemetery.

Enquiries to: The Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 1, 2019
