Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:00
Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church
Armthorpe
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
11:30
Rands Lane Cemetery
Isabella Collins Notice
Collins Isabella
(Isa) Peacefully on 13th July and of Armthorpe, aged 95 years.
A devoted wife to the late
Bernard Collins and a much loved mother of Brian and Alan. Also a loving grandmother and great grandmother to all her grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

The funeral service will take place at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Armthorpe on Wednesday
31st July at 11.00am. Followed by the interment at Rands Lane Cemetery
at 11.40am.
Enquiries to Carpenter Funeral Services. Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
