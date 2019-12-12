|
|
|
Bennett Mrs Iris Marjorie Peacefully passed away on 3rd December 2019.
Much loved mum of Gillian, Susan, Christopher, Patricia, Robert and Pamela, devoted step mum to Dolly, Chris, Linda and Rodger, adored nanna and great nanna, a good friend and neighbour to Ann.
Iris will be sadly missed by all.
A funeral service to celebrate Iris's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 20th December 2019 at 10.am. Family flowers only, donations to the Old Rectory Nursing Home.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons, Funeral Directors, 3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB,
Tel: 01302 344444.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019