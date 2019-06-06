|
|
|
STOKOE Irene Passed away at
The Royal Care Home
on the 20th May 2019, aged 96 years, surrounded by family.
Beloved Wife of the late
George Stokoe.
Loving mother to Marilyn, Paul
and the late Garry.
Much loved grandmother,
great grandmother and mother-in-law. Friend to many. At Peace.
The Funeral Service will be held
at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 11am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu
to St John's Ambulance.
Any enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Edward Street, Rossington, Doncaster, DN11 OPH;
Telephone: 01302 867 902.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on June 6, 2019
