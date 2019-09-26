|
Simm Irene Isabel (Former landlady of
The Sun Inn, The Anne Arms and The Burghwallis)
Peacefully on 19th September 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved Wife of the late "Johnny". Much loved Sister, Sister in law, Auntie, Companion and Friend. Irene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at Burghwallis Church on Friday 11th October at 10:30am followed by the committal at Burghwallis Cemetery. Family flowers only please however if desired there will be a donation plate available at the church towards Arthritis UK.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019