Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
10:30
Burghwallis Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Simm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Simm

Notice Condolences

Irene Simm Notice
Simm Irene Isabel (Former landlady of
The Sun Inn, The Anne Arms and The Burghwallis)
Peacefully on 19th September 2019 aged 84 years. Beloved Wife of the late "Johnny". Much loved Sister, Sister in law, Auntie, Companion and Friend. Irene will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
The funeral service will take place at Burghwallis Church on Friday 11th October at 10:30am followed by the committal at Burghwallis Cemetery. Family flowers only please however if desired there will be a donation plate available at the church towards Arthritis UK.
Enquiries to
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors,
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road, Doncaster Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.