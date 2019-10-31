|
|
|
Law Irene
(nee Wakelin) Passed away peacefully in hospital on the 26th October 2019, aged 101 years.
Wife of the late Philip Law, Mother
to Jean and Brenda, Grandmother
to Steven and Rachel. Great Grandmother to Christopher, Jamie, Daniel and Tegan. Also Mother-In-Law to David, Aunt to Barbara and Great Aunt to Janet and Terry.
A special thank you to all the staff at Cantley Grange Care Home and Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Family flowers only by request.
Donations can be made in lieu to
The British Red Cross, a collection
plate will be provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 7th November 2019 at 2.20pm. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019