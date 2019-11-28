|
DODSON Irene The family of the late Irene would like to take this opportunity to express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for messages of sympathy, cards of condolence
and donations received during
their recent sad loss.
Particular thanks are extended
to all staff at The Renal Ward, D.R.I,
Rev Jan Foden for her comforting words and service and to Bill Atkinson and all staff at Carpenter Funeral Services for their care and attention
at this very sad time.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019