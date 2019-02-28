|
LOCKWOOD Ina On 16th February
peacefully after a long illness at Benfield House, Thorne, aged 91 years and of Barnby Dun, beloved wife of the late Brian,
loving mother of Robert and Rachel and a devoted grandma.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 8th March at the Church of
St Peter & St Paul, Barnby Dun,
2.15pm, followed by committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium, 3.40pm.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu if desired may be made to Dementia UK. If possible mourners
are requested to wear something
in the colour of amethyst or bluebell.
Enquiries to Armitage Funeral Service, 3a Field Road, Thorne, DN8 4AG.
Tel: 01405 812202
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
