Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
15:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ida Emerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Emerson

Notice Condolences

Ida Emerson Notice
Emerson Ida Ann Passed away peacefully on
3rd February 2019, late of Armthorpe, aged 86 years. The beloved wife of the late Kenneth, a devoted mum to June and Sarah and a much loved nanna
and great nanna. Ida will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to the family's chosen charity, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.