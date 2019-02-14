|
Emerson Ida Ann Passed away peacefully on
3rd February 2019, late of Armthorpe, aged 86 years. The beloved wife of the late Kenneth, a devoted mum to June and Sarah and a much loved nanna
and great nanna. Ida will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 20th February at 3pm.
Family flowers only please by request, but if desired donations may be made to the family's chosen charity, a collection plate will be available.
Enquiries to Coop Funeralcare,
36 Mill Street, Armthorpe
01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 14, 2019
