Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hugh Gilmour
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hugh Gilmour

Notice Condolences

Hugh Gilmour Notice
Gilmour Hugh In memory of a dear Father who passed away 19th October 2019

What we would give if we could say
"Hello Dad" in the same old way
To hear your voice, see your smile
To sit with you and chat a while.
So you who have a Father
Cherish him with care
For you'll never know the heartache
Til you see his vacant chair.

Always in our thoughts

From Sons Shane & Scott,
Daughters Lisa & Caroline

The service will take place in
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 1.20pm.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -