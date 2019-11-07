|
|
|
Gilmour Hugh In memory of a dear Father who passed away 19th October 2019
What we would give if we could say
"Hello Dad" in the same old way
To hear your voice, see your smile
To sit with you and chat a while.
So you who have a Father
Cherish him with care
For you'll never know the heartache
Til you see his vacant chair.
Always in our thoughts
From Sons Shane & Scott,
Daughters Lisa & Caroline
The service will take place in
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November 2019
at 1.20pm.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 7, 2019