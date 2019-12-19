|
|
|
MONAGHAN HILARY nee Smith Peacefully on December 12th, at her home in Misson,
with her family at her side.
A much loved mum to her four daughters and loving grandmother to her ten grandchildren.
Memorial service to take place on Friday 27th December
at St. John The Baptist Church,
Misson at 2.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in lieu to the British Red Cross c/o W.E Pinder & Son. 19 Thorne Road, Bawtry, Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Enquiries:- Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019