Benton Hilary (Hils) Peacefully on
Friday 13th September 2019, whilst in the care of Doncaster Royal Infirmary and with her loving family by her side, Hilary aged 68 years. Much loved daughter of the late Eileen and Bill. Dearly loved sister of Eileen. A much loved and very special auntie and great-auntie (Arwee). Hilary (Formerly of Herdings, Gleadless, Sheffield) was a great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all. A funeral service to celebrate
Hilary's life will be held at
Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on 11.10.19 at 11.20am. Floral tributes may be sent c/o The Funeral Director. Alternatively donations in Hilarys memory may be sent to The Guide Dogs for the Blind, Hillfields, Burghfield Common, Reading, RG7 3YG.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster,
DN4 0RB, Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 3, 2019