Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:15
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Hilary Bentley Notice
Bentley Hilary Passed away peacefully in
St John's Hospice on the
27th February 2019, aged 71 years.
A much loved wife to Bill, dearest mum to Stephen and Suzanne and a well loved grandma. Hilary will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made to St John's Hospice. A donation plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Funeral service will take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Monday 18th March 2019 at 12.20pm. All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 14, 2019
