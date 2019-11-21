|
|
|
RIGG Harry Kenneth Passed away on
30th October 2019, aged 82 years
and of Intake, formerly of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen. Much loved dad of Debbie. Loving brother, brother in law and Uncle.
Harry will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 2:00pm. Family flowers only, however, donations may be made to Cancer Research UK. https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/harrykennethrigg.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019