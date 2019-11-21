Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
14:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Rigg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Rigg

Notice Condolences

Harry Rigg Notice
RIGG Harry Kenneth Passed away on
30th October 2019, aged 82 years
and of Intake, formerly of Armthorpe.
Beloved husband of the late Doreen. Much loved dad of Debbie. Loving brother, brother in law and Uncle.
Harry will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and neighbours.
The funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December at 2:00pm. Family flowers only, however, donations may be made to Cancer Research UK. https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/harrykennethrigg.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -