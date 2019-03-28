Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
36 Mill Street
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 3DL
01302 300 744
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Harry Edwardes

Harry Edwardes Notice
Edwardes Harry Of Bentley (formerly of Scawthorpe)
Passed away peacefully on
20th March 2019, aged 80 years.
A much loved partner, dad,
granddad and great granddad.
Harry was a friend to many and
much respected member of
Owston Park Golf Club.
The funeral service and committal will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th April at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please by request but if desired donations may be made to the 'Help Appeal',
a collection plate will be available.
All enquiries to:
Coop Funeralcare, 36 Mill St, Armthorpe, Doncaster, 01302 300744
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
