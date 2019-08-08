|
STOVES Harold Passed away peacefully on
28th July 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary aged 89 years.
Beloved husband of Jean, cherished Dad of Alan and Martin and loving Grandad of Ben, Jack and Tom.
The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 1.20pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.
Family flowers only. Any donations
can be made to Diabetes UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019