Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Stoves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Stoves

Notice Condolences

Harold Stoves Notice
STOVES Harold Passed away peacefully on
28th July 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary aged 89 years.

Beloved husband of Jean, cherished Dad of Alan and Martin and loving Grandad of Ben, Jack and Tom.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 14th August at 1.20pm
at Rose Hill Crematorium.

Family flowers only. Any donations
can be made to Diabetes UK.

All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.