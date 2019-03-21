Home

PARKES Harold Passed away peacefully
on March 11th in Hospital
and of Woodlands. Aged 95 years.
Beloved Husband of the late Annie, dear Father of Dennis,
Father in Law to Bryden and Grandad of Rowena, Andrew and Sam.
"Dearly loved, He will be sadly missed"
Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 4th April
at Rose Hill Crematorium, Cantley, 10.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu to a Dementia Charity.
A collection plate will be available
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane,
Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster.
Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
