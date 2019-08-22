|
|
|
Maxfield Harold Passed away peacefully in
Flower Park Care Home on the
16th August 2019, aged 83 years.
A beloved Husband to Marjorie,
Dad to Sue, Father in Law to Alan and Grandad to Steven and Lois.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations can me made in lieu of to Flower Park Care Home,
a collection plate will be provided
after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd September 2019 at 11.20am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019