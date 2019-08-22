Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 2, 2019
11:15
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Harold Maxfield Notice
Maxfield Harold Passed away peacefully in
Flower Park Care Home on the
16th August 2019, aged 83 years.
A beloved Husband to Marjorie,
Dad to Sue, Father in Law to Alan and Grandad to Steven and Lois.
Family flowers only by request but if desired donations can me made in lieu of to Flower Park Care Home,
a collection plate will be provided
after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 2nd September 2019 at 11.20am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 22, 2019
