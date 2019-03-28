|
|
|
ROBINSON Hannah
née McKenzie Passed away peacefully in Doncaster Royal Infirmary on 14th March 2019, aged 86 years
and of Bentley.
Beloved Wife of Malcolm,
much loved Mum of Jackie and Jayne and a devoted Grandma of Andrew, Hannah and Amy.
Always loved and never forgotten.
The funeral service will be held on
Friday 12th April at St Peters Church, Bentley at 12.30pm, followed by committal at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 1.40pm. Family flowers only but donations in lieu to St Peter's Parish Church would be appreciated.
Enquiries to Bramleys Funeral Services Tel: 01302 874 197
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
