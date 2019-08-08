|
ATTER HANNAH Of Bentley Road, Doncaster. Passed away peacefully in
hospital on 2nd August 2019, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Arthur,
loving mum of Susan and Steven,
dear mother in law of Mick and Christine, devoted grandma &
great grandma.
Hannah will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 19th August at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be
made to the Macular Society a collection plate will be provided
at the Crematorium.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare
89 -90 Spring Gardens,
Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019