Holmes Gwennie
Nee Beard Peacefully on the 17th July with her loving family at her side and of Armthorpe and formerly of Wombwell aged 91 years.
A devoted wife to the late Eric Holmes and a much loved mam,
loving nan & great nan & great great nan and a dear sister.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.
Rest in peace.
The funeral service will take place
at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Armthorpe on
Tuesday 30th July at 2.00pm
followed by the interment at
Rands Lane Cemetery at 3.00pm. Enquiries to Carpenter funeral services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019