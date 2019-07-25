Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwennie Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwennie Holmes

Notice Condolences

Gwennie Holmes Notice
Holmes Gwennie
Nee Beard Peacefully on the 17th July with her loving family at her side and of Armthorpe and formerly of Wombwell aged 91 years.
A devoted wife to the late Eric Holmes and a much loved mam,
loving nan & great nan & great great nan and a dear sister.
She will be greatly missed by all her loving family and friends.

Rest in peace.

The funeral service will take place
at Our Lady of Sorrows Roman Catholic Church, Armthorpe on
Tuesday 30th July at 2.00pm
followed by the interment at
Rands Lane Cemetery at 3.00pm. Enquiries to Carpenter funeral services Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.