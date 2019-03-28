|
|
|
BEDFORD Gwendoline Passed away peacefully on March 18th in Hospital and of Carcroft.
Aged 73 years. Beloved Wife of John, dear Mother of Katrina, Allison and Carl. Also Mother in Law to Sarah and a loving Grandma and Great Grandma.
"Dearly loved, she will be sadly missed".
Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 3rd April at St. Laurence's Church, Adwick-le-Street, 1.15pm.
Followed by Interment at
Redhouse Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Enquiries to Hickling's Funeral Service, 4-12. Church Lane, Adwick-le-Street, Doncaster. Tel: 01302 723229
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
