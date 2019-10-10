|
|
|
Aston Graham Sadly passed away,
2nd October 2019, after a long illness, bravely borne,
aged 72 years and of Skellow.
Beloved Husband of Marj.
Much loved Dad of Rachel and
Father in law to Kosta.
Devoted Grandad of Artemis and Olivia.
Graham will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Wednesday 16th October at 12:40pm.
Family flowers only please however, if desired, there will be a collection plate available at the crematorium towards St Johns Hospice.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019