The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:30
The Rose Hill Crematorium
Notice Condolences

Grace Stanley Notice
Stanley
Grace &
Burdall
Kitty Passed away peacefully on the
26th & 27th September 2019, respectively.
Two beloved sisters, devoted mothers to two sons and friends to many.
Grace and Kitty will be sadly missed
by all who knew them.
Family flowers only by request. Donations can be made in lieu of
Age UK, a collection plate will be
provided after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
The Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday 17th October 2019
at 11.40am. All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 10, 2019
