MARSHALL GRACE SYLVIA Peacefully at her home in
Bessacarr on 9th February 2019,
aged 92 years.
The much loved wife of the late Benny, loving mum of Anne, Andrew, Peter, Carolyn and Elizabeth,
devoted grandma and great grandma. A Requiem Mass will take place at
St Paul's Roman Catholic Church, Goodison Boulevard, Cantley on Monday 4th March at 1.30pm,
followed by Committal at
Rose Hill Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only by request please but if desired donations may be made to Sightsavers, a collection box will be provided at the Church.
Enquiries to Co op Funeralcare
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster. Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
