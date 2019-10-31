|
|
|
Hewitt Grace Passed away peacefully after a long illness on the 21st October 2019 aged 86 years.
A beloved Wife to Ralph.
Grace will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A special thanks to all hospital staff, carers and friends.
Family flowers only please by request,
a donation plate will be available for
The Macmillan Nurses after the service.
Funeral service to take place at
Rose Hill Crematorium on
Thursday 6th November 2019
at 1.20pm
Co-operative Funeralcare,
207a Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302727959
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019