Mapletoft Gordon Mark (Retired Electrical Engineer
British Railways)
Passed away peacefully in hospital, following a short illness on
7th February 2019, aged 84 years.
A much loved husband of Kathleen, dearest dad to Alison and Clare and a beloved grandad of Lewis, Charlotte, Natalie and Daniel.
Always in our Hearts.
Family flowers only by request, donations can be made to
The Palliative Care Department, Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
A donation plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Funeral service will take place at The Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, on Tuesday 5th March 2019 at 12.00pm.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
