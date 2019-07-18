Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Doncaster
89-90 Spring Gardens
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN1 3DJ
01302 342801
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
13:15
Rose Hill Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon Kidd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Kidd

Notice Condolences

Gordon Kidd Notice
KIDD Gordon Passed away suddenly on 4th July 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Aged 83 years and of Balby.
Beloved husband of the late Jean Kidd. Cherished Dad of Christine.
Dearest Grandad of Matthew, Christopher and Claire.
Funeral service and committal to take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request but if preferred donations may be made in memory of Gordon to Cancer Research. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.