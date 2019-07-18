|
|
|
KIDD Gordon Passed away suddenly on 4th July 2019 in Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
Aged 83 years and of Balby.
Beloved husband of the late Jean Kidd. Cherished Dad of Christine.
Dearest Grandad of Matthew, Christopher and Claire.
Funeral service and committal to take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium on Friday 26th July at 1.20pm.
Family flowers only please by request but if preferred donations may be made in memory of Gordon to Cancer Research. A collection plate will be provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ. Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on July 18, 2019