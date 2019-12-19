Home

Gerald Sampson Notice
SAMPSON Gerald Passed away peacefully on the
9th December 2019, aged 90 years.
A loving Husband to Gwen and
a dear Father to Janet.
Gerald will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Family flowers only please
by request, a donation plate will be
available for Doncaster Royal Infirmary, Palliative Care Unit following the service. Funeral service to take
place at Rose Hill Crematorium on
Monday 30th December 2019 at 12.00pm. Co-operative Funeralcare, 89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster.
Telephone 01302342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 19, 2019
