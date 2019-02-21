|
HELME Gerald Died peacefully on 9th February 2019, aged 71 years, at the
Prince of Wales Hospice
following a long illness.
Beloved husband of Joan,
loving father of Ruth, Sarah and Catherine, dear grandfather of
Imanol and Olivia.
Former teacher at Campsmount School and Deputy Head Teacher at Don Valley High School, Doncaster. Funeral service will take place on
7th March at 1:30 p.m. at
St. Mary's Church, Badsworth
followed by cremation at
Wakefield Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, to
the British Lung Foundation and
the Prince of Wales Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Howarth Funeral Service:
01924 376590.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 21, 2019
