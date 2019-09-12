Home

Georgina Clarke Notice
CLARKE Georgina Florence Sadly passed away on
29th August 2019, aged
88 years and of Barnby Dun.
Dearly loved wife of the late Albert Clarke and a much loved mum and nan.
Funeral service and cremation to take place on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 12.40pm. Family flowers only please
but, if desired, donations may be made
in lieu to Leukaemia Research UK,
a donation box will be provided
as you leave the service.
Enquiries to:- W E Pinder,
19 Thorne Road, Bawtry,
Doncaster, DN10 6QL.
Tel: 01302 710285
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 12, 2019
