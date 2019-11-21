|
|
|
TURTON George Passed away suddenly on
31st October and of Fishlake,
aged 92 years.
Dearly beloved husband of the late Joan, a loving dad, grandad and
great grandad.
He will be so sadly missed.
Funeral Service and Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium on Wednesday
27th November at 3pm. Family flowers only please, but if desired donations in lieu for the British Heart Foundation.
A plate provided at Rose Hill.
Enq to B.A.Wright & Sons Funeral Directors, Fishlake. tel 01302 841296.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 21, 2019