Kerrigan George Arthur Of Dunscroft.
Passed away suddenly on
12th October 2019
aged 79 years.
Beloved Husband of Joan,
much loved Dad of Stephen, Tony and Wendy, dearly loved Grandad, Brother and a Friend to many.
The funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November 2019 at Rose Hill Crematorium at 2.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in George's memory for the work of the Chatsfield Suite, Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
All Enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services. 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019
