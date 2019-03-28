Home

Fields Funeral Directors
Nethergate
Westwoodside, South Yorkshire DN9 2DL
01427 858760
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00
Rose Hill Crematorium
Doncaster
View Map
George Harrison Notice
HARRISON George Henry On 21st March George peacefully passed away at
Hill Top, Scunthorpe, aged 92 years. Born in Thorne and of Epworth, beloved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad of Philip, Stephanie
and Andrew and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.
Dearly loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 12th April at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 12 noon. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
