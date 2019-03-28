|
|
|
HARRISON George Henry On 21st March George peacefully passed away at
Hill Top, Scunthorpe, aged 92 years. Born in Thorne and of Epworth, beloved husband of the late Thelma, much loved dad of Philip, Stephanie
and Andrew and a devoted grandfather and great grandfather.
Dearly loved and sadly missed.
Funeral service takes place on
Friday 12th April at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster, 12 noon. Flowers welcome.
Enquiries to Fields Funeral Service, Nethergate, Westwoodside, DN9 2DR. Tel. 01427 874424
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More