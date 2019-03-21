|
HARDY George William Suddenly at home on the
9th March 2019. Aged 83 years and of Warmsworth. Much loved husband of the late Mary. Dearest dad of Neil and father in law of Lyn. A much loved brother of Sheri and brother-in-law
to Joe, a dear uncle to Simon,
Nichola and Kimberley.
Funeral service and committal to take place at the Rose Hill Crematorium,
on Monday 8th April at 11.20 am.
Family flowers only please by request but, if desired, donations may be made in memory of George to MIND.
A collection plate will be
provided at the crematorium.
Enquiries to: Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ Tel: 01302 342801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
