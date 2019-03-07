|
O'Neil Geoffrey Daniel Passed away peacefully after a short illness, aged 93 years.
A much loved Dad, Grandad, Great Grandad, Uncle and a
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
on Thursday 21st March 2019 at
The Minster Church of St George, Doncaster at 12.30pm followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium
at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please, donations may be made in Geoffrey's memory for the work of Cancer Research UK and Doncaster Minster.
Further enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
