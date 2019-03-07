Home

Geoffrey Jackson Notice
Jackson Geoffrey Arthur
(Geoff) Sadly on 20th February 2019, Geoff passed away peacefully at D.R.I,
aged 77, surrounded by his loving family.
The dearly beloved Husband of Sheila, most precious Dad of Sharleen and Mark, a very special Grandad to Charlotte, Oliver and Lily and
also a dear father-in-law.
The Funeral Service will take place at 10.30am on Wednesday 13th March at The Minster of St George followed by Committal at Rose Hill Crematorium. Flowers welcome or, if desired, a donation to the family's chosen charity; a plate will be provided at the Minster. Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
89-90 Spring Gardens, Doncaster,
DN1 3DJ; telephone 01302 342 801.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 7, 2019
