HALE Geoffrey (Former Senior Overman at Brodsworth Colliery)
Suddenly but peacefully on 18th February 2019, aged 92 years
and of Adwick Le Street.
A beloved Husband of June.
A loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Geoff will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Adwick Methodist Church on
Tuesday 5th March at 11:15am followed by a burial at Redhouse Cemetery at 12:00. Family flowers only please however donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between Firefly and Children's Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
