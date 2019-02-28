Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors (Doncaster)
1 St Martin's Avenue, York Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN5 8HZ
01302 789 788
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
11:15
Adwick Methodist Church
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
12:00
Redhouse Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Hale

Notice Condolences

Geoffrey Hale Notice
HALE Geoffrey (Former Senior Overman at Brodsworth Colliery)
Suddenly but peacefully on 18th February 2019, aged 92 years
and of Adwick Le Street.
A beloved Husband of June.
A loving Father, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Geoff will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place at Adwick Methodist Church on
Tuesday 5th March at 11:15am followed by a burial at Redhouse Cemetery at 12:00. Family flowers only please however donations in lieu of flowers will be shared between Firefly and Children's Air Ambulance.
Enquiries to Nigel Goodwin Funeral Directors, 1 St Martin's Avenue,
York Road, Doncaster
Tel: 01302 789788.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.