JACKSON Geoff Sheila, Sharleen, Mark and family would like to thank all relatives,
friends and neighbours for their kind messages of sympathy, floral tributes and donations in Geoff's memory of £465 to be shared between
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution and Doncaster Minster.
Special Thanks to Father Daniel Parkinson and Revd David Stevens for their comforting words and wonderful service at the Minster, "To my Market Family", to Pick of the Bunch for the beautiful flowers and also to Michelle at Doncaster Co-op Funeralcare for her kindness and professionalism throughout.
Heartfelt Thanks to Everyone.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 21, 2019
