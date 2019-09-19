Home

CAWKWELL Geoff
(Korky) Peacefully at home on Tuesday 10th September 2019, aged 68 years.
Beloved Husband of Carol. Loving Dad to Karl, Natalie, Garry and the late Nichola. Father-in-law to John, Cath and Kerry. A much loved Grandad of Ashley, Demby Sacha, Mia, Darcy, Isabella, Ellie, Thomas and Ga-Ga to Kitty and Ford. Geoff was also Brother, Brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of many who will be greatly missed by all. Family flowers only by request but,
if desired, donations will be accepted towards Clic Sargent/District Nurses, For Funeral details please contact Wade's Funeral Service,
30 Hatfield Road, Thorne, Doncaster.
TEL: 01405 812966.
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019
