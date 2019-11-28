Home

J Steadman & Sons
3 Balby Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN4 0RB
01302 344444
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
14:15
Rosehill Crematorium
Gary Flint Notice
FLINT Gary Ronald Passed away peacefully in
St John's Hospice on
15th November 2019, aged 66.
Loving father of Kevin, Peter and Ian, cherished son and brother.
Beloved grandad to Shannon,
Georgie-May and Mackenzie.
Gary will be sadly missed
by all that knew him.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 9th December at 2:20pm, Rosehill Crematorium.
By request family flowers only, donations can be made in Gary's memory to Cancer Research.
All enquiries to J Steadman & Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB.
Tel. 01302 344444
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Nov. 28, 2019
