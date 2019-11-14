|
KIBBLE Garry Andrew Passed away on
3rd November 2019
in St Johns Hospice
aged 52 years.
A loving Husband of Ann,
a much loved dad of Claire and Matthew and son of John and Sue.
The funeral Service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium, Doncaster on the 19th November 2019 at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
donations may be made in lieu for
St Johns Hospice, a box will be provided after the service.
Any enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 12a Fieldside Thorne, Doncaster,
DN8 4BQ; telephone 01405 812 281
