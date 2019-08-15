Home

Carpenter Funeral Service (Armthorpe)
47 Doncaster Road
Doncaster, South Yorkshire DN3 2BN
01302 841679
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:45
St. Peter's Church
Warmsworth
Committal
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
13:45
Rose Hill Crematorium
Garry Bolton Notice
BOLTON Garry Peacefully on
August 6th and of Warmsworth, aged 81 years.
A devoted husband to Stella,
much loved dad to Tim and Rebecca,
a loving grandad to all of his grandchildren and a dear
father-in-law to Natalie and Ian.
He will be sadly missed by all
his loving family and friends.
Rest In Peace.
Funeral service will take place
on Monday August 19th at
St. Peter's Church, Warmsworth, 12.50pm followed by committal service at Rose Hill Crematorium, 1.40pm.
Family flowers only please by
request but donations gratefully accepted for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A collection plate will be provided
at the church and crematorium.
Enquiries to
Carpenter Funeral Services
Tel 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Aug. 15, 2019
