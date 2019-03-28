|
|
|
HARRIS Fred
Peacefully on
Wednesday 20th March 2019
at Scunthorpe General Hospital,
Fred aged 76 years of Epworth.
Re-united with his loving wife Pauline, much loved dad to Phillip,
brother-in-law to Jennifer and Ken,
and friend to many
who will be sadly missed.
Funeral service and committal
will be held at
Woodlands Crematorium, Scunthorpe on Friday 5th April at 10am.
Donations in lieu of flowers for the benefit of Lindsey Lodge Hospice may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Wallace & Son, Funeral Directors,
68 High Street, Epworth, DN9 1EP (01427) 238065
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019
