|
|
|
FIELDEN Fred Peacefully at home on
5th December, after a long illness bravely borne and of Dunsville, aged 80 years.
The beloved husband of Eileen,
devoted grandad of Carl and good friend to many.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew this perfect gentleman.
Funeral service will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Thursday
19th December at 11.40am.
Please note, family flowers only by request, but if desired donations in lieu may be made to Firefly. A collection plate will be provided.
All enquiries to Charles Carpenter Funeral Services 01302 841679
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Dec. 12, 2019