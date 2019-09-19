Resources More Obituaries for Frank Rusling Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Rusling

Notice RUSLING Frank I, Karen Rusling would like to thank everyone for my brother Frank Rusling's funeral and to Deys Funeral Services, and all of Frank's family and friends for attending his funeral. Also a special mention to Wheatley W.M.C where the wake was held, to Pauline Freeman for putting a beautiful spread on and also a special mention to Danny Barton, Wayne Adams, Robbie Jay &

Kev Christie for singing Frank's special songs at the wake. Also to Neil's wife at Deys for the beautiful floral arrangements , also to Liz for conducting a beautiful service.

The collection raised at the funeral and also off Willow Bridge Caravan Site realised the total of £279.00

and this has gone to

Yorkshire Cancer Research. Published in Doncaster Free Press on Sept. 19, 2019