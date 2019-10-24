|
|
|
Lynskey Frank Peacefully on
Friday 11th October 2019, whilst in the care of Doncaster Royal Infirmary and
with his loving family by his side,
Frank, aged 75 years.
Much loved husband of Patricia,
a loving father and grandfather, brother and uncle, Frank was a
great friend to many and will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral service to celebrate Frank's life will be held at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 29th October at 11.20am.
By request, family flowers only please.
Donations in Frank's memory may be made to The British Heart Foundation, Lyndon Place, 2096 Coventry Road, Birmingham, B26 3YU.
All enquiries to J Steadman and Sons,
3 Balby Road, Doncaster, DN4 0RB
Tel: 01302 34 44 44
Published in Doncaster Free Press on Oct. 24, 2019